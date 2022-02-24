UAE: Organised begging could get you jailed, Dh100,000 fine

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution has warned against organised begging in the country with up to six months in jail and a minimum fine of Dh100,000 (Rs 20,57,514), the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

According to article 476 of the Federal Decree-Law No 31 of 2021 on Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), ‘whoever manages the organised begging offence committed by an organised group of two or more people’ shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of six months and a minimum fine of Dh100,000.

It also states, ‘Whoever brings persons to the State for the purpose of using them in organised beginning offence’ shall be sentenced to the same penalty.

This post comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing efforts to enhance the legal culture among members of society and increase their awareness of the latest legislation in the country.