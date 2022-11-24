UAE: Over Rs 1 lakh fine for failing to supervise children

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has reminded residents of the imposition of a fine of 5,000 Dirham (Rs 1,11,261) or a jail term for those who leave the children unattended while under a guardian’s care.

“A child caregiver (Parents or custodians) shall be prohibited from neglecting or leaving a child unattended or without supervision, and shall not abandon his/her duty of guidance and direction when a child uses electronic devices or plays electronic games,” the ADJD said.

In case of an offence, the violator can be sentenced to jail, or have to pay a fine of ‘no less than 5,000 Dirham’.

The penalties are detailed in Articles 35 and 60 of Federal law No 3 of 2016 regarding Child Rights, known otherwise as Wadeema Law.