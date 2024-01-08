UAE President, Blinken discuss situation in Gaza, bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, January 8, met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi as part of his Middle East tour.

Taking to X, Blinken wrote, “I met with Emirati President @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi today to discuss efforts to prevent the conflict in the region from widening and address humanitarian needs in Gaza. I underscored our continued commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries, focusing on enhancing ties for mutual interests.

The meeting also touched upon regional and international Middle East issues, including the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Gaza Strip crisis’s impact on peace, stability, and security.

Al Nahyan emphasized the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to safeguard civilian lives and ensure secure humanitarian relief delivery, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

On Friday, January 5, Blinken embarked on a five-day trip across the Middle East to manage regional tensions and prevent the spread of the war.

He has arrived in Qatar after visiting Jordan, Turkey, and Greece. Blinken then travelled to Abu Dhabi late on Sunday and is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday, January 8, before heading on to Israel.