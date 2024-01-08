Blinken warns Gaza war could easily ‘metastasize’

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Sunday, January 7, warned that the Gaza war could spread and pose a threat to the security of the Middle East.

“This is a moment of profound tension in the region. This is a conflict that could easily metastasize, causing even more insecurity and even more suffering,” Blinken stated at a press conference in Doha, Reuters reported.

Blinken said that he would tell Israeli officials to take stringent action to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza and ensure Palestinian civilians can return home without being forced to leave.

Blinken emphasized the rights of civilians to return home, stating they should not be compelled to leave the region, despite Israeli ministers’ suggestions of emigration.

On Friday, January 5, Blinken embarked on a five-day trip across the Middle East to manage regional tensions and prevent the spread of the war.

He has arrived in Qatar after visiting Jordan, Turkey, and Greece. Blinken then travelled to Abu Dhabi late on Sunday and is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday, January 8, before heading on to Israel.

The war began on October 7 when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, resulting in approximately 1,140 deaths, primarily civilians.

In response, Israel has launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion, resulting in the deaths of at least 22,835 people, including 9,600 children, in Gaza.