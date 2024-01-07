British journalists shouts at Palestinian politician in live interview, draws flak

British journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer recently come under intense criticism after she shouted at Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti during a TalkTV live interview.

TalkTV posted a clip on X showcasing Hartley-Brewer’s dismissive and petulant behaviour towards Barghouti.

Video clip which went viral on social media shows Barghouti asking the interviewer, “Do you think that Israel is a democratic state, and Netanyahu is destroying democracy?” Hartley-Brewer responded, claiming, “I know that Israel is a democratic state… they have elections.”

Barghouti continues, “This man now has three, four courts against him because of four cases of corruption. This man knows if the war stops, he will go to jail.”

British broadcaster said, “We do not have time to present the entire history of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is not a popular figure in Israel. I am not here to defend Netanyahu.”

Barghouti said, “Whenever I talk about Palestinian rights or the Palestinian situation, you claim that this is history. I am talking about what is happening today. This is not historical.”

“Please don’t say that again, we don’t have time for that, you’ve made that point five times already,” she said.

When Barghouti attempted to respond, she shouted saying, “For the love of God, let me finish a sentence, man! Maybe you’re not used to women talking, I don’t know, but I’d like to finish the sentence!”

Barghouti accused Hartley-Brewer of misleading the public with an erroneous narrative about Israeli forces and violence in Palestinian territories.

Hartley-Brewer conclude the interview by saying, “Brilliant. Yeah, sorry to have been a woman speaking to you, but there you are.” Several social media users have publicly criticized the conduct of a British journalist.

Barghouti himself took to X and wrote, “The arrogance of a racist and unprofessional journalist.”

The prominent British historian William Dalrymple commented on the clip, saying, “It is a typical example of the extreme prejudice that Palestinians face in much of the Western media. Horrible to watch this mixture of bigotry, Islamophobia and ignorance played out live, and it is wonderful to witness the interviewee’s patience.”

British journalist Peter Oborne took to X and wrote, “Mustafa Barghouti has a distinguished voice and is a very thoughtful person. The arrogance, fanaticism and ignorance shown by the interviewer demonstrates the depth to which the Western press has sunk.”

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lulwah Al-Khater, commented on the clip saying, “So, you support the war crimes in #Gaza yet you still have the guts to claim moral superiority and you wanna play the “feminism card” as well, just WOW!.”

“Typical paradoxical colonial attitude, following the steps of Lord Cromer who was committing all types of atrocities yet claiming moral superiority, promoting “women emancipation” in our region while fighting women’s political rights back home in the UK.”

She added, “As an Arab woman in a leadership position I am proud to know a man of principles like Mustafa Barghouti @MustafaBarghou1 , I echo what he said and I would add: go and EDUCATE YOURSELF about other cultures.”

Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, criticized the UK’s journalism on Palestine as “remarkable and sorry”.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7, American and British television broadcasters who are biased toward Israel have been trying to attack their guests or defenders of the Palestinian cause.