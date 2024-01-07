UAE pledges to maintain ties with Israel amid war on Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged to maintain its relationship with Israel despite the ongoing war on Gaza, Bloomberg reported.

“The UAE has taken a strategic decision, and strategic decisions are long-term,” Anwar Gargash, a UAE presidential diplomatic adviser, told a conference in Dubai on Wednesday, January 3.

“There is no doubt that any strategic decision will face multiple obstacles, and we’re facing a major obstacle that must be dealt with,” he added.

He claimed that UAE is intensifying Arab political coordination and exerting pressure on Israel to aid Palestinians in achieving a political resolution.

The country has provided aid, established a field hospital, and set up a desalination plants to provide water to the Gaza Strip.

UAE established diplomatic relations in September 2020 through the Abraham Accords, which were negotiated by the US.

The Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 22,835 martyrs and 58,416 injuries, massive infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe forcing large numbers to flee.