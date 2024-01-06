Watch: Jordan, France airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza

The joint operation came in support to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Published: 6th January 2024 7:19 pm IST
An airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza by Jordan and France. Photo: Emmanuel Macron/X

Amid ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, Jordan and France airdropped seven tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians and aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

Taking to X on Friday, January 5, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “In a difficult context, France and Jordan delivered aid by air to the population and those aiding them.”

“The humanitarian situation remains critical in Gaza” after three months of conflict,” he added.

Watch the video below here

He also shared a photograph of an airman on a military plane’s cargo ramp accompanied by visible parachutes in the sky.

The airdrop includes medical supplies and treatment materials being delivered via GPS-guided parachutes to specific locations within the required timeframes.

The joint operation came in support of alleviating the suffering of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 22,600 martyrs and 57,910 injuries, massive infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe forcing large numbers to flee.

