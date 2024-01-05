Israel dropped 65K tons of explosives on Gaza Strip since Oct 7

Since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, Israel have dropped 65,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip, resulting in over three times more firepower than the US nuclear bomb that destroyed Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945.
In a statement on Wednesday, January 3, the government media office in Gaza said that the Israeli forces bombarded the Gaza Strip with more than 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing 2,000 pounds.
The Gaza media office statement noted that “the Israeli forces deliberately bombed entire residential squares, which led to hundreds of martyrs in one bombing.”
“The weight of the explosives dropped by the army on the Gaza Strip exceeded 65,000 tons, which is more than the weight and power of three nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima.”
It pointed out that two-thirds of Israeli bombs and missiles dropped on Gaza were unguided and inaccurate, indicating the occupation’s intent to carry out indiscriminate killings.
The statement explained that the most prominent internationally banned weapons used by the Israeli forces against civilians, children, and women in the Gaza Strip are
- BLU-113 bunker buster bombs
- BLU-109 bunker buster bombs
- Bunker buster bombs (SDBS)
- American GBU-28 bombs
- Halper missiles
- GPS-guided bombs intended to destroy infrastructure
- Internationally banned white phosphorus bombs
- Unguided bombs
- Smart JDAM bombs
The office indicated that these bombs caused significant deaths, injuries, and permanent damage to the injured, as well as environmental risks due to toxic radiation release.
The Israeli force’s ongoing war on Gaza has resulted in over 22,400 deaths and 57,614 injuries, causing significant infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.