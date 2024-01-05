Israel dropped 65K tons of explosives on Gaza Strip since Oct 7

Since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7, Israel have dropped 65,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip, resulting in over three times more firepower than the US nuclear bomb that destroyed Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 3, the government media office in Gaza said that the Israeli forces bombarded the Gaza Strip with more than 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing 2,000 pounds.

Also Read Israel used 2K pound bombs on areas designated as safe in Gaza: Report

The Gaza media office statement noted that “the Israeli forces deliberately bombed entire residential squares, which led to hundreds of martyrs in one bombing.”

“The weight of the explosives dropped by the army on the Gaza Strip exceeded 65,000 tons, which is more than the weight and power of three nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima.”

🚨المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي في #غزة :



🔴جيش الاحتلال "الإسرائيلي" قصف قطاع غزة بأكثر من 45,000 صاروخ وقنبلة زاد وزنها عن 65,000 طن من المتفجرات



🔴 ويزيد عن وزن وقوة ثلاث قنابل نووية كالتي تم إلقاؤها على مدينة هيروشيما اليابانية.



🔴 ثلثي القنابل والصواريخ التي ألقتها طائرات… pic.twitter.com/ZtnlDPdUzg — احمد فوزي – Ahmed Faozi (@AFYemeni) January 3, 2024

It pointed out that two-thirds of Israeli bombs and missiles dropped on Gaza were unguided and inaccurate, indicating the occupation’s intent to carry out indiscriminate killings.

The statement explained that the most prominent internationally banned weapons used by the Israeli forces against civilians, children, and women in the Gaza Strip are

BLU-113 bunker buster bombs

BLU-109 bunker buster bombs

Bunker buster bombs (SDBS)

American GBU-28 bombs

Halper missiles

GPS-guided bombs intended to destroy infrastructure

Internationally banned white phosphorus bombs

Unguided bombs

Smart JDAM bombs

The office indicated that these bombs caused significant deaths, injuries, and permanent damage to the injured, as well as environmental risks due to toxic radiation release.

The Israeli force’s ongoing war on Gaza has resulted in over 22,400 deaths and 57,614 injuries, causing significant infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.