Israel used 2K pound bombs on areas designated as safe in Gaza: Report

During the first weeks of the war in the Gaza Strip that broke out on October 7, Israel has used one of its “biggest and most destructive” M-84 bombs— 2,000-pound, in areas it designated as safe for civilians.

This is according to a visual investigation using artificial intelligence technology conducted by the American daily The New York Times.

The investigation led to the identification of 208 craters using satellite imagery and drone footage.

The report revealed, munition experts claim only 2,000-pound bombs can create craters 40 feet or larger.

The bombs were used at least 200 times, and despite following every evacuation order, no safety was found, it added.

In response to a New York Times question about this issue, an Israeli army spokesman stated that Israel’s top priority is eliminating Hamas, and these issues will be addressed in later stages.

The spokesman added that the Israeli forces “are taking possible measures to reduce civilian casualties”.

CNN quoted Marc Garlasco, a former UN war crimes investigator, attributed the ferocity of Tel Aviv’s bombing in the first month of the war “had not been seen since Vietnam”.

“You’d have to go back to the Vietnam War to make a comparison,” said Garlasco. “Even in both Iraq wars, it was never that dense.”

Since October 7, the Pentagon has increased arms shipments to Israel, including smaller bombs for densely populated areas, but has supplied more than 5,000 MK-84 munitions.

Since the outbreak of the devastating war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Israeli army has intensified its military operations in the West Bank and increased the pace of incursions and raids into towns and camps, resulting in numerous casualties and detainees.

At least 20,057 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed and 53,320 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7, according to the ministry of health in Gaza.

The death toll from Hamas’s attack on Israel is estimated to be around 1,140.