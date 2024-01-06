US offers Rs 83 cr reward for information on Hamas funders

The United States (US) has announced a reward of up to 10 million dollars (Rs 83,19,13,500) in exchange for information about five financiers of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
In a statement on Friday, January 5, the US State Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program said that it is seeking any information leading to identifying and disrupting the financial networks that support Hamas.
Hamas financial facilitators are
- Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair
- Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa
- Ahmed Sadu Jahleb
- Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah
- Mohammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah
Hamza, a Sudanese financier, managed several companies in Hamas’ investment portfolio and transferred 20 million dollars (Rs 1,66,38,27,000), reportedly linked to former President Omar al-Bashir and extremist groups threatening Sudan’s stability.
Three of the Hamas financiers Amer Kamal Sharif Al-Shawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, and Walid Mohammad Mustafa Jadallah are part of Turkey’s Hamas investment network.
Nasrallah, with close ties to Iranian entities, has been involved in transferring millions of dollars to Hamas.
Rewards may be provided for information leading to the identification and disruption of
- Any source of revenue for Hamas
- Major Hamas donors
- Financial institutions that facilitate transactions for Hamas
- Font companies that procure dual-use technology for the group
- Criminal schemes that benefit Hamas
The reward offer comes after four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas after its incursion into Israel on October 7, Reuters reported.
On October 7, Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza launched Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” in response to Israeli attacks on Palestinian people, property, and sanctities, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.
Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis, wounded about 5,431, and captured at least 239.
The Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 22,600 martyrs and 57,910 injuries, massive infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe forcing large numbers to flee.