US offers Rs 83 cr reward for information on Hamas funders

The United States (US) has announced a reward of up to 10 million dollars (Rs 83,19,13,500) in exchange for information about five financiers of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In a statement on Friday, January 5, the US State Department of State’s Rewards for Justice Program said that it is seeking any information leading to identifying and disrupting the financial networks that support Hamas.

Hamas financial facilitators are

Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair

Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa

Ahmed Sadu Jahleb

Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah

Mohammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah

Hamza, a Sudanese financier, managed several companies in Hamas’ investment portfolio and transferred 20 million dollars (Rs 1,66,38,27,000), reportedly linked to former President Omar al-Bashir and extremist groups threatening Sudan’s stability.

Three of the Hamas financiers Amer Kamal Sharif Al-Shawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, and Walid Mohammad Mustafa Jadallah are part of Turkey’s Hamas investment network.

Nasrallah, with close ties to Iranian entities, has been involved in transferring millions of dollars to Hamas.

Rewards may be provided for information leading to the identification and disruption of

Any source of revenue for Hamas

Major Hamas donors

Financial institutions that facilitate transactions for Hamas

Font companies that procure dual-use technology for the group

Criminal schemes that benefit Hamas

The reward offer comes after four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas after its incursion into Israel on October 7, Reuters reported.

On October 7, Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza launched Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” in response to Israeli attacks on Palestinian people, property, and sanctities, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis, wounded about 5,431, and captured at least 239.

The Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 22,600 martyrs and 57,910 injuries, massive infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe forcing large numbers to flee.