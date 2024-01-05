Saudi, UAE condemns Israel’s calls for displacement of Gaza people

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned statements made by two Israeli ministers who called for the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the rebuilding of settlements.

In a statement, on Thursday, January 4, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s “condemnation and categorical rejection of the extremist remarks by two ministers in the Israeli occupation government, who called for the displacement of the population of Gaza, the reoccupation of the Strip and the construction of settlements.”

The Kingdom emphasizes the need for international community action to address Israeli occupation government’s violations of international legitimacy and humanitarian law through statements and actions.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن تنديد المملكة ورفضها القاطع للتصريحات المتطرفة لوزيرين في حكومة الاحتلال الاسرائيلي، واللذان دعيا لتهجير سكان غزة وإعادة احتلال القطاع وبناء المستوطنات. pic.twitter.com/A56DfJte1V — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) January 3, 2024

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has strongly rejected offensive statements and practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions, posing a threat to regional escalation and instability.

The ministry has urged for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to end the conflict and ensure the timely delivery of relief and aid to vulnerable groups.

The ministry underscored the urgent need for the complete and comprehensive implementation of Security Council Resolutions 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023).

#الإمارات تدين التصريحات العنصرية لوزيرين إسرائيليينhttps://t.co/6LaVzH1ORU — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) January 4, 2024

The statements have been widely condemned, including by the US, UK, France, Netherland and Qatar governments.

On Wednesday, January 3, Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir renewed their calls for Palestinians to be displaced from Gaza.

“The US is our best friend. Yet, we will do what is in the Israel’s interest. The migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the residents of the enclave to return to their homes and live in safety and will protect the Israeli soldiers,” Ben Gvir wrote on X.

מעריך מאוד את ארצות הברית של אמריקה אבל עם כל הכבוד אנחנו לא עוד כוכב בדגל האמריקאי. ארצות הברית היא ידידתנו הטובה אך לפני הכל נעשה מה שטוב למדינת ישראל: הגירת מאות אלפים מעזה תאפשר לתושבי העוטף לחזור הביתה ולחיות בביטחון ותשמור על חיילי צה"ל. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 2, 2024

“More than 70 percent of the Israeli public today supports a humanitarian solution of encouraging voluntary immigration of Gaza Arabs,” Smotrich wrote on X.

“We require a renewed and joint thinking with our friends in the international community that will bring peace, security and prosperity to all the peoples of the region and allow the residents of the south to return to their homes in safety and peace,” he added.

להשמדת מדינת ישראל ועם רצון לשחוט ולאנוס ולרצוח יהודים באשר הם.



החברה הישראלית לא תסכים להמשך המציאות הזו בעזה, אנו נדרשים לחשיבה מחודשת ומשותפת עם ידידינו בקהילה הבינלאומית שתביא לשלום, ביטחון ושגשוג לכל עמי האזור ויאפשרו לתושבי הדרום לשוב לבתיהם בביטחון ובשלווה. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) January 3, 2024

Israel has been conducting continuous air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas-led attack on October 7.

Gaza health authorities report 22,313 Palestinians killed and 57,296 injured, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.