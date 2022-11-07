UAE President calls for rain prayers on Nov 11 as winter sets in

Dubai: The president of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday called for rain prayers on November 11.

The special prayers will be performed in mosques across UAE at 11:30 am local time. The special prayer is known as ‘Salaat Al Istisqaa’ in Arabic.

The president called for praying to Allah to send rain, mercy, and abundance upon the country and its people reported Gulf News.

Rains lashed UAE on Monday:

Heavy rains hit parts of the UAE on Monday, pushing authorities to issue flood alerts in some areas. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy showers in Fujairah, Dibba, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah’s Kalba.

Waterfalls gushed from several mountainous regions including Al Bithna Road and Dibba towards Masafi road.

The UAE’s rainy season, known as ‘Al Wasm’, began on October 16. The season is generally marked by a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy rains as greenery starts to bloom in UAE’s desert.

The UAE is expected to transition into winter by the end of November with cooler temperatures expected to prevail for 100 days.