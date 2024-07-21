UAE President invited to Qatar for Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to attend the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, set to convene in October in Doha.

The invitation was conveyed by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State during a meeting with Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansourti, Qatar’s Ambassador to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

The summit aims to strengthen collaboration among Asian countries on various aspects, addressing issues facing the countries.

During the meeting, they affirmed the fraternal bonds between the UAE and Qatar and discussed ways to reinforce cooperation to achieve the interests and aspirations of both nations and their peoples, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.