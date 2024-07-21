UAE President invited to Qatar for Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit

The summit aims to strengthen the collaboration among Asian countries on various aspects, addressing issues facing the countries

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st July 2024 3:12 pm IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received an invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to attend the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, set to convene in October in Doha.

The invitation was conveyed by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State during a meeting with Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansourti, Qatar’s Ambassador to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read
Hamdan bin Mohammed, crown prince of Dubai takes oath before UAE President

The summit aims to strengthen collaboration among Asian countries on various aspects, addressing issues facing the countries.

MS Education Academy

During the meeting, they affirmed the fraternal bonds between the UAE and Qatar and discussed ways to reinforce cooperation to achieve the interests and aspirations of both nations and their peoples, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st July 2024 3:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button