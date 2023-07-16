UAE President invites expats to take photo with him, video goes viral

Abu Dhabi: The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, often praised for his humility and consideration, was lauded by social media users for his latest act of kindness.

In a video, widely circulated on social media platforms, Sheikh Mohammed is shown approaching and getting into his car before stopping when he spots something.

The UAE President was then seen calling out to someone as he backed out of the car. The camera is shown to two men who were on the sidelines earlier. They are seen wearing big smiles as the chief notices them.

Both expats pose for a photo with the President. Sheikh Mohammed was also seen having a brief conversation with them and exchanging greetings with a smile.

Watch the video below

حفظك الله ورعاك صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان فخر العرب وسندهم في كل المهمات والظروف وملك الإنسانيه على مستوى العالم العربي والإسلامي حماك الله بحمايته ورعاك برعايته وصرف عنك كل مكروه pic.twitter.com/34Y176Oegy — عبدالله الضبياني (@snI5sztVFqbLEq9) July 15, 2023

The viral video was taken when Sheikh Mohammed was visiting a UAE citizen inviting the leader to their home when he was reviewing housing projects,

Commenting on the video, Twitter users appreciate the humility of the President and the leadership of the UAE.