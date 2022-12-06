UAE President receives Israeli counterpart in Abu Dhabi

Herzog is on an official visit to the UAE to attend the Abu Dhabi Space Debate.

Published: 6th December 2022 11:10 pm IST
Isaac Herzog meets Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed

The president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Monday received the Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

Herzog is on an official visit to the UAE to attend the Abu Dhabi Space Debate. He and his wife were received by Sheik Mohmmed at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. The two leaders deliberated upon possible collaborations between the two states.

The meeting emphasised the role of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate in facilitating dialogue between participants in the global space sector to explore opportunities for sustainable growth and collaboration.

Both leaders agreed on strengthening the Space cooperation between UAE and Israel, reported Khaleej Times.

