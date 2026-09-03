UAE President, Trump discuss regional developments in phone call

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed cooperation between their countries and developments in the Middle East.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Thursday, September 3, Sheikh Mohamed and Trump discussed ways to strengthen joint work between the UAE and the United States in support of their mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on issues of common concern, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them.

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No further details of the discussion were immediately provided.

The call came amid continued diplomatic efforts over the regional crisis. On Wednesday, White House envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly met UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation and next steps regarding Iran.

The latest contacts follow renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran, with recent clashes raising wider concerns over regional and maritime security, including around the Strait of Hormuz.