UAE Prez appoints Sheikh Khaled as Crown Prince, Mansour bin Zayed as VP

Abu Dhabi: Ten months after officially assuming the presidency of the country, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as ruler of Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, issued a decree appointing his eldest son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

UAE President issued a decree appointing his brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, as Vice President of the State, along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the approval of the Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also issued a new decree appointing his two brothers, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, as deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

In May 2022, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed assumed the presidency of the Emirates, succeeding the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

Who is Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed?

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, born on January 8, 1982, is the eldest son of the President of the UAE and holds several positions, most notably Deputy National Security Adviser, Head of the State Security Apparatus in the Emirates, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The new crown prince graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom and served in the state security apparatus, and his name appeared on the political scene as head of the Supreme Council for National Security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in early 2010.

He assumed the presidency of the UAE State Security Agency and the position of Deputy National Security Adviser with the rank of Minister in 2016, heads the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Committee, and Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Committee for Strategic Affairs since 2019.

He also assumed membership in the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, which supervises all economic assets of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, such as: “Mubadala”, “Holding”, “Abu Dhabi Investment Authority” and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” in the year 2021. He also became Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on March 9, 2023.

Sheikh Khaled became involved in his father’s huge project aimed at diversifying Abu Dhabi’s economy through Hub71, or the technology ecosystem funded by Mubadala.

Who is Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed?

Mansour was born on November 20, 1970 in Abu Dhabi, and he is a prominent member of the ruling family in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and one of the most prominent businessmen in the country.

Mansour is the son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi between 1966 and 2004, and president of the United Arab Emirates between 1971 and 2004.

He held the position of Head of the Office of the President of the UAE between 1997 and 2004, and was Minister of Presidential Affairs in 2004.

Mansoor is best known for his activism in the financial field, heading several financial entities in Abu Dhabi, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, First Gulf Bank (now part of First Abu Dhabi Bank), and the International Petroleum Investment Company (now part of Mubadala Investment Company).

The UAE president has issued a resolution, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Presidential Court as UAE Vice President.

He served on the boards of several other entities, including the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs.

Mansour has many investments outside the UAE and is best known for his professional football projects abroad through his private investment company, Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment, which bought a controlling stake in Manchester City Football Club in 2008, and the club quickly became one of the most successful teams in the world. English Premier League.

In 2013, Mansour became the main investor in New York City Football Club, and later bought shares in many other clubs around the world; Including majority stakes in Melbourne City in 2014 and Mumbai City in 2019.

According to Encyclopædia Britannica, Mansour has a quiet but important role in Emirati public policy as well. Apart from his work as Minister of Presidential Affairs, he headed the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which began overseeing the emirate’s judicial system in 2006.

Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Tahnoon, also one of the sons of Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, was born in 1971, and held the position of head of his father’s private department from 1996 until his death in 2004, then assumed the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Presidential Flight Authority from 2009-2013.

In January 2021, he was appointed president of “Group 42”, an Emirati company established in 2018 that specializes in artificial intelligence.

Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Hazaa is considered the fifth son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and he was born in 1965. He studied and graduated from the United Arab Emirates University, the Faculty of Political and Administrative Sciences.

Hazaa moved between various positions in the Emirates, where he was one of the pioneers of the modern state, and this is evident from the positions he held.

He has been Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council since 2010 and has held the position of First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors as well, and has been a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council.

In 1983, Sheikh Hazaa joined the State Security Apparatus, where he held the position of Deputy Chief of Apparatus from 1989 to 1992, until he became Chief of the Apparatus from 1992 to 2006.

He also held the position of National Security Adviser from 2006 to 2016.