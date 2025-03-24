UAE: Prominent Indian doctor dies in car accident in Kerala

In a tragic incident, a prominent United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate, Dr Bindu Philip, lost her life in a car accident in Kerala while travelling home from Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Monday morning, March 24.

The 48-year-old gynaecologist, who worked at NMC Medical Centre in Buhairah Corniche, Sharjah, was on a short visit to India ahead of her housewarming ceremony.

The accident occurred around 5:30 am on MC Road in Kottarakkara, Valakom, Kampamcodu. As per multiple media reports, the driver Biju George fell asleep, causing the car to lose control, hit a road divider, and overturn.

Dr Bindu and George were rescued with difficulty and rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

According to her employer’s website, Dr Bindu was a skilled obstetrician and gynaecologist, holding a medical degree from Dr S N Medical College, Jodhpur, and a post-graduation from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal in 2012.

She began her career at a renowned maternity and infertility hospital in Kerala before becoming an Associate Professor at Mount Zion Medical College. Before moving to Sharjah, she worked in Dubai, managing normal and caesarean deliveries.

A member of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in India (FOGSI) and registered with the Travancore Medical Council, she specialised in high-risk pregnancy care, infertility treatment, and cervical cancer screenings.

Dr Bindu, who lost her husband two years ago, is survived by her two children— Anjalana and Venus.