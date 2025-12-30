UAE says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen after facing an ultimatum to do so.

The UAE’s Defence Ministry, in a statement via its state-run WAM news agency, cited “recent developments and their potential repercussions on the safety and effectiveness of counter-terrorism operations.” It did not say when the withdrawal would occur.

Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes early Tuesday targeting a weapons shipment bound for UAE-backed separatists in Yemen. Forces allied against Houthi rebels later called for the UAE to withdraw its troops within 24 hours after the strikes.