UAE says it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen

Forces allied against Houthi rebels later called for the UAE to withdraw its troops within 24 hours after the strikes.

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will withdraw its remaining forces in Yemen after facing an ultimatum to do so.

The UAE’s Defence Ministry, in a statement via its state-run WAM news agency, cited “recent developments and their potential repercussions on the safety and effectiveness of counter-terrorism operations.” It did not say when the withdrawal would occur.

Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes early Tuesday targeting a weapons shipment bound for UAE-backed separatists in Yemen. Forces allied against Houthi rebels later called for the UAE to withdraw its troops within 24 hours after the strikes.

