UAE says no threat after emergency missile alert

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Interior (MOI) confirmed there was no security threat after issuing and then withdrawing an emergency missile alert sent to residents across the country on Friday, June 26.

The initial public safety alert stated: “Due to current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors and open areas. Await further instructions.”

Just over two minutes later, the ministry issued an all-clear notification, saying: “Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions.”

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A subsequent public safety alert instructed residents to “Please disregard the previous warning,” confirming that the earlier emergency notification had been withdrawn.

The brief sequence of alerts caused concern among residents before authorities clarified that no emergency measures were required. No incidents or damage were reported.

Technical fault behind false alert

Later on Friday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the emergency notifications were triggered by a technical malfunction in the early warning system.

NCEMA said the alerts were issued unintentionally and that immediate corrective measures had been taken to restore the system’s normal operation and minimise any disruption. The authority apologised for the incident and thanked the public for their cooperation and understanding.

Technical Malfunction in the Early Warning System Handled, with Appreciation to Community Cooperation and Understanding. pic.twitter.com/79PWvG9DCU — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 26, 2026

Regional tensions

The alerts came at a time of heightened regional tensions, with Gulf countries remaining on alert following recent military developments in the Middle East.

Officials urged the public to rely on official channels for updates and to follow government instructions during emergencies.