UAE sends 100 aid convoys to Gaza Strip since launch of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

The number of humanitarian and relief aid convoys sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip has reached 100 since the launch of ”Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian brothers from the repercussions of the war, with the entry of the first relief aid shipment on 24th November 2023.

The UAE convoys of relief aid contained medical equipment, food parcels, Emirati dates, shelter tents, food supplies, clothes, water, baby formula, parcels for children and women, blankets, relief bags, ambulances, water tanks and sewage systems.

The aid convoys carried more than 20,000 tonnes, transported by approximately 1,000 trucks through the Rafah Border Crossing.

Four convoys were sent after the invasion of Rafah with a load estimated at 320 tonnes, which included shelter tents and food parcels targeting the displaced and those affected by the difficult conditions they were going through and due to the lack of necessities of life.

The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies.

Through these relief convoys, the UAE is contributing to alleviating the suffering of those displaced as a result of the war by meeting their basic and medical needs.