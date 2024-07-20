Saudi Arabia launches program in Pakistan to combat blindness

In a significant humanitarian initiative, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) introduced the Saudi Noor Volunteer Program to combat blindness and diseases in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s provinces.

The medical program which ran from May 15 to July 10 was implemented to provide medical support, including surgeries and treatment to those suffering from eye diseases, especially unprivileged patients in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

During the program, undertaken in cooperation with the Albasar International Foundation, KSrelief’s volunteer medical team has examined 21,614 cases, distributed 4,683 eyeglasses, and performed 2,038 successful eye surgeries, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This program is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian and relief projects, implemented through KSrelief, to support the medical sector and those with eye diseases in various countries.