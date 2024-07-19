More Dubai students volunteering in Indian schools during summer vacation

In a significant development, Dubai students are increasingly taking part in volunteer initiatives during their summer vacations in Indian schools.

A group of six students accompanied by a teacher of ‘GEMS Our Own High School Al Warqaa’ in Dubai, took part in the volunteering programme through the School4School project, an educational initiative led by K. Venkatraman, Gulf News reported.

K. Venkatraman popularly known as the Pencil Man of the UAE, brought the volunteers to two schools in the South Indian state of Kerala.

The programme focuses on giving back to the community by engaging students in volunteer work at Kerala schools.

Also Read 30Export, Almarai sign MoU to increase purchasing power of national products

The School4School initiative has been introduced to enhance educational opportunities in underprivileged areas by facilitating volunteer efforts for students abroad.

This summer vacation, the Dubai students travelled to their counterparts in GEMS Modern Academy, Kochi (GMA) where they participated in various activities designed to support local schools.

The Dubai students group guided the Kochi students in education aspects. They assisted teachers, mentored younger students, and contributed to community programmes that promote well-being.

The participating volunteers also organised clean-up drives outside the schools and distributed meals to those in need.