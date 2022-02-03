UAE: Students to get a chance to win cash prizes worth Dh25,000 in interschool competition

Abu Dhabi: More than 2000 students from 100 schools across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will get a chance to win cash prizes worth Dh25,000 in the 15th edition of the Medical and Science Exhibition (MASE) – the biggest UAE inter-school event of its kind.

It will be organised by Gulf Medical University (GMU) and will be held online on February 25, 2022, local media reported on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the objective of the GMU’s MASE, Hossam Hamdy, the chancellor of the university, said: “After last year’s success, we hope to once again provide a rich learning experience that nurtures the scientific and art talents of students and imbibe in them scientific thinking, innovation and humanism.”

Students can participate in categories such as arts, sciences, and a combination of both, including categories for projects, posters, poetry, music, and drawing, with the entries capped at one per student in each category.

Students from grades 10 to 12 can participate, and the last date to submit the application is set for February 5, 2022. However, participants are allowed to submit entries for multiple categories.

Details for the participation

Posters and pictures can be uploaded as image files, while projects must be uploaded as videos.

Videos must be two to five minutes long, explaining the working principle, its benefits for society, and the inspiration behind the project.

Participants can also upload their poems and music composition files.Once the entries are approved, they shall appear on the MASE website, and participants may seek votes for their entries by sharing the link on social media and the results will be announced on February 25, 2022.