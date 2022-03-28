UAE: Syrian woman honoured by police for returning lost cash

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Syrian woman on Sunday was honoured by the police for returning a lost wallet, that contained money, after she found it on a road in the Al Nuaimyah area of Ajman.

The head of the comprehensive city police station in Ajman, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Abu Shihab, praised Sara Zuhair Zaytouna honesty and handed her a certificate of appreciation.

Lieutenant Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi honored Sara for her honesty, morals and keenness to return the rights of owners.

Rashid Al Nuaimi said Ajman police are always keen to support positive attitudes and encourage the public to preserve rights in a way that “enhances the society’s security”.

For her part, Sarah expressed thanks and gratitude to the Ajman Police for their gesture, stressing that what she did is a “national and moral duty” towards those who spend their time and effort to provide security and safety for members of society. She wished Ajman Police and its employees continued success, and excellence.