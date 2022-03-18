UAE: Three Indian expats win over Rs Rs 16L each in Emirates Draw

Abu Dhabi: Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of 77,777 Dirham (Rs 16,08,072) each in the latest round of Emirates Draw.

Indian expatriates Ajith Ashok, Somil Porwal and Prabakaran M are among the seven winners after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates draw.

34-year-old Ajith Ashok medical coder, is also a regular Emirates draw participant. He now plans to use the money to pay off his debts.

“I couldn’t believe it. I only found out because I was randomly looking at the Emirates Draw website to see who had won and then I checked to see if I received anything and there was this email! My wife was very happy, but she shared my hesitation about whether it was all true. So, she encouraged me to call the customer service number and they confirmed that I had won,” Ajith told Gulf News.

The other winner, 27-year-old, Somil Porwal, works as a finance manager in UAE.

The third winner, Prabakaran M, a Computer engineer is also a regular Emirates draw participant. “It’s the first time that I have won anything. I plan to settle my debt with some of my winnings and then I’ll decide what to do with the remaining amount,” Gulf News quoted Prabakaran M.

The next draw will be broadcast live on March 20 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh50 pencil to support in planting a coral polyp.