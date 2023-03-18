UAE to donate $3M to rebuild Palestinian town of Huwara

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the provision of 3 million dollars (Rs 24,74,71,050) support for the reconstruction of the Palestinian town of Huwara in the West Bank and those affected by the recent events, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE support came under the directives of the President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to be implemented by the Abu Dhabi Municipality and Transport Department in cooperation with the UAE-Palestinian Friendship Club.

This initiative comes “within the framework of the humanitarian efforts made by the UAE to support the brotherly Palestinian people.”

#رئيس_الدولة يوجه بتقديم ثلاثة ملايين دولار لدعم إعادة إعمار بلدة حوارة الفلسطينية والمتضررين من الأحداث الأخيرة، وذلك في إطار الجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها دولة الإمارات لدعم الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.#وام https://t.co/8FPWxruAwT pic.twitter.com/Xctem6rX3X — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 16, 2023

The move comes after Israeli media reports stated that the UAE had halted its military purchases from Israel amid the country’s political turmoil.

The UAE concluded diplomatic relations with Israel in the summer of 2020 through the Abraham Treaty, which was mediated by the United States (US).

Going back a little on February 26, 2023, the Palestinian village of Huwara was subjected to acts of vandalism, burning, and destruction of property by settlers who attacked the town, in addition to the killing of a Palestinian, after two settlers were killed in a commando shooting near the town.