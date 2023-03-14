Qatar presents USD 500,000 in aid to Palestinian victims in Huwara

The Qatar government has presented 500,000 dollars as aid to the victims of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settlers in the Palestinian town of Huwara in the West Bank.

The Huwara Municipality stated, in a post on its Facebook account, on Sunday, that “The Mayor of Huwara, Moin Al-Dumaidi, received a grant presented by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, in the amount of 500,000 dollars in an aid to the victims of the Israeli occupation’s crimes.”

The assistance was provided in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Civil Affairs, Ayman Qandil, and Louay Al-Saadi, Director General of the Nablus Directorate and the Secretary of the Fatah movement in Nablus.

On February 26, 2023, the Palestinian town of Huwara witnessed unprecedented attacks by Israeli settlers, which resulted in the death of a Palestinian, the injury of dozens of others, and the burning and destruction of dozens of homes and cars, after two settlers were killed in a commando shooting near the town.