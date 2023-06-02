UAE to implement midday work ban from June 15; Dh50K fine

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has banned working under the sun from June 15.

The ministry said that working under direct sunlight will not be allowed from 12:30 pm to 3 pm from June 15 to September 15.

The midday break is being implemented in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 19th year in a row, as part of the ministry’s continued implementation of its integrated occupational health and safety system designed to protect workers from potential risks of injury from high temperatures during the summer, especially at noon.

The establishment will be fined 5,000 Dirhams for each worker, which can extend to 50,000 dirhams (Rs 11,21,219).

The ministry has urged the public to report any violations of the midday break policy by dialling its call center at 600-590-000.