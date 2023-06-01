10-day grace period for visit visas no longer available in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: A grace period of 10 days to exit Dubai is no longer applicable if the tourist visa expires, travel agents said.

“There is no grace period applicable anymore. From the date of entry, the stay duration will be as per the type of visa,” the notice read.

According to the Khaleej Times, the operation manager at Arabian Business Centre, Firosekhan revealed that all Emirates had earlier scrapped the 10-day grace period on visit visas, except Dubai.

“From May 15 Dubai scrapped the grace period as well. This would mean a visitor must leave the country before their visa expires otherwise, face fines or arrests. The Dubai authorities have constituted inspection campaigns to monitor and catch offenders,” the operation manager said.

What was the grace period?

Earlier there was no specific visa date for tourists and other visitors if they had to apply for 30, 60, or 90 days visas. Based on the number of days an extra 10 days were given without any legal procedure.

Absconding charges

Previously, the minimum absconding penalty was Dh 2,000 if the visitor overstays their grace period. The fine will now increase every day, according to new rules.

Fines

Visitors who stay in the country illegally even after their visas expire will have to pay Dh 50 along with an extra Dh 320 for relevant charges and exit permits at the immigration counter.

Hence, a person overstaying for 10 days will now have to pay a total of Dh 820.

Where to pay fees in case?

A person who overstayed in the country should pay the fine amount through Dubai’s ICP website before leaving for the airport.