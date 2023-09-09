UAE to set up air bridge to deliver aid to Morocco’s earthquake victims

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the setting up of an air bridge to transport urgent relief aid to those affected by the deadly earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The President’s initiative reaffirms the well-established relations between the UAE and Morocco, and underscores the UAE’s ongoing efforts to respond to disasters and its commitment to strengthening global solidarity, especially with those in need, a press release said.

#UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to Morocco following earthquake#WamNewshttps://t.co/m7dHjl2dAX pic.twitter.com/ZzI8aoX5k0 — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, directed Dubai’s police rescue and ambulance teams to assist workers in finding earthquake victims.

He also directed the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and its affiliates to provide all relief needed by those affected, including food and shelter equipment.

.@HHShkMohd directed @DubaiPoliceHQ's rescue teams to send urgent aid to support rescue efforts in Morocco in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck the country on Friday night.



His Highness also ordered the creation of a humanitarian airbridge to enable the… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 9, 2023

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains about 72 kilometres southwest of Marrakesh just after 11 pm local time on Friday, September 8.

Morocco’s Ministry of Interior announced that 1,037 people have been killed and 1,200 are injured, among which 205 suffered from serious injuries, Reuters reported.