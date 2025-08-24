UAE to start Rabi Ul Awwal on Aug 25, Saudi Arabia begins today

Abu Dhabi: The crescent moon of Rabi Ul Awwal was not sighted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, August 23, the International Astronomy Center (IAC) in the country announced on Sunday, August 24.

As a result, the month of Rabi Ul Awwal will start on Monday, August 25, following the completion of 30 days of Safar in the Hijri year 1447 AH.

Also Read UAE, Saudi gold prices edge higher amid Fed rate cut hopes

The IAC confirmed on X that the crescent moon was not visible across the Arab region on Saturday, even with telescopes or advanced astronomical imaging. However, it is expected to be easily seen with the naked eye in most Arab countries on Sunday, though visibility may be more difficult in northern Asia.

تقرير رؤية هلال شهر ربيع الأول لعام 1447 هـ



رؤية هلال شهر ربيع الأول يوم السبت 23 أغسطس 2025م من المنطقة العربية غير ممكنة لا بالعين المجردة ولا باستخدام التلسكوب، ولا حتى باستخدام تقنية التصوير الفلكي فائقة القوة.



أما رؤية الهلال يوم الأحد 24 أغسطس فهي ممكنة بالعين المجردة… pic.twitter.com/RriCkLp0Iy — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) August 24, 2025

Countries observing the first day of Rabi Ul Awwal on Sunday, August 24:

Iraq

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Palestine

Egypt

Tunisia

Countries observing the first day of Rabi Ul Awwal on Monday:

Indonesia

Malaysia

Brunei

Singapore

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Iran

Oman

UAE

Jordan

Libya

Algeria

Morocco

Mauritania

This year, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will observe the start of Rabi Ul Awwal on different days, an uncommon occurrence in the region.

What is Rabi Ul Awwal

Rabi Ul Awwal is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is significant for Muslims as it marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad on the 12th of the month. The month is often observed with religious gatherings, prayers, and celebrations, reflecting on the Prophet’s life and teachings.

According to the astronomical calendar, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad will fall on September 5. In the UAE, this is expected to result in a three-day public holiday, coinciding with the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.