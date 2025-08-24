UAE to start Rabi Ul Awwal on Aug 25, Saudi Arabia begins today

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be observed on September 5, and in the UAE, it is expected to bring a three-day weekend.

Abu Dhabi: The crescent moon of Rabi Ul Awwal was not sighted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, August 23, the International Astronomy Center (IAC) in the country announced on Sunday, August 24.

As a result, the month of Rabi Ul Awwal will start on Monday, August 25, following the completion of 30 days of Safar in the Hijri year 1447 AH.

The IAC confirmed on X that the crescent moon was not visible across the Arab region on Saturday, even with telescopes or advanced astronomical imaging. However, it is expected to be easily seen with the naked eye in most Arab countries on Sunday, though visibility may be more difficult in northern Asia.

Countries observing the first day of Rabi Ul Awwal on Sunday, August 24:

  • Iraq
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Qatar
  • Bahrain
  • Kuwait
  • Palestine
  • Egypt
  • Tunisia

Countries observing the first day of Rabi Ul Awwal on Monday:

  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Brunei
  • Singapore
  • India
  • Bangladesh
  • Pakistan
  • Iran
  • Oman
  • UAE
  • Jordan
  • Libya
  • Algeria
  • Morocco
  • Mauritania

This year, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will observe the start of Rabi Ul Awwal on different days, an uncommon occurrence in the region.

What is Rabi Ul Awwal

Rabi Ul Awwal is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It is significant for Muslims as it marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad on the 12th of the month. The month is often observed with religious gatherings, prayers, and celebrations, reflecting on the Prophet’s life and teachings.

According to the astronomical calendar, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad will fall on September 5. In the UAE, this is expected to result in a three-day public holiday, coinciding with the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

