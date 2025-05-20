UAE to test its first air electric taxi this year

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to test its first air electric taxi this year. The latest invention by the UAE is called Midnight.

“The trial flights of the company’s first fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft ‘Midnight’ are set to begin before the end of 2025,” general manager of Archer Aviation, Dr Talib Alhinai, was quoted as saying by Arab News.

The general manager further said that the aircraft marks a major step in the country’s urban air mobility goals, with operations set to begin in Abu Dhabi ahead of full commercial rollout. The company is currently based in Georgia, USA.

Speaking of manufacturing probability in the UAE, Alhinai said that the company has signed a framework agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to establish a research centre and explore local production, with further details to be announced soon.

Designed for sustainable urban transport, Midnight can carry four passengers and a pilot, operates entirely on electric power, and takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter. However, its design and operational profile are tailored for efficient short-distance flights.

Alhinai said initial test flights will take place in unpopulated areas, gradually expanding to urban zones as part of the phased approach to full deployment. A formal date for commercial service has not been set.

He said that the specific date for the commencement of commercial service has not yet been determined but will be announced in due course, pending the completion of all necessary technical and operational requirements

On the aircraft’s technical features, Alhinai elaborated that Midnight is equipped with a fixed wing and 12 electric motors, including six at the front and six at the rear.

The front motors can rotate between 90 and 0 degrees, facilitating a seamless transition from vertical ascent to horizontal flight in 45 seconds.