UAE: Up to Rs 22 lakh fine for illegal trade in fireworks

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Public Prosecution announced the imposition of a fine of up to Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,68,129) and one year jail for illegal trade in fireworks.

Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr festivities, the authority issued awareness video to explain the laws and penalties on any individuals or entities who, without a licence, trades in, imports, exports, manufactures bring fireworks from and to the country.

It is according to Article 54 of Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 on weapons, ammunition, explosives, military material and hazardous substances, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported

Article 1 of the law defines explosives as chemical compounds or mixtures reacting with each other, causing pressure, heat, and speed, including fireworks.

Article 3 of the law prohibits the possession, acquisition, and disposal of weapons, ammunition, explosives, military material, or hazardous substances without a license or permit from the licensing authority.

The video content is part of Public Prosecution’s ongoing efforts to promote legal culture and raise community awareness about the latest legislations in the country.