New entertainment destination in UAE: Big Balloon Ride launches in Sharjah

Sharjah: Soar to new heights this Eid Al-Fitr 2024 as Fly High Balloon Operations LLC recently launched its inaugural Big Balloon Ride at the Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, offering a thrilling and unique experience.

The Big Balloon Ride allows visitors to soar to 200 feet on a 360-degree floating platform, safely tethered to the ground.

The ride, lasting six to seven minutes, promises a thrilling and distinctive experience. It is a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem that caters to various interests beyond just a ride.

Alongside the main attraction, visitors can enjoy a comprehensive variety of activities and amenities, including VR Games, Trampoline, Go-Kart, Arcade Games, Toddlers soft play area, Train ride, fun water sports, bumper cars, a private room for parties, and much more.

The site offers a delightful family day out with interactive games, live entertainment, delicious food options, and stunning waterfront views.

In a statement, Naji El Amatouri, General Manager of Fly High Balloon Operations, said, “The Big Balloon Ride aims to enhance the city’s reputation as a top destination for fun and excitement, catering to thrill-seekers, families, and tourists”.

According to Neelam Tayde, Site Manager for The Big Balloon Carnival at Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah, the Big Balloon Ride offers a unique entertainment experience for families and individuals of all ages, accommodating passengers, including babies in a baby harness, and is designed for safe wheelchair access.