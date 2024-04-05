Eid Al-Fitr 2024: Dubai, Sharjah announces free parking dates

The authorities in Dubai and Sharjah have announced free public parking during the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

On Friday, April 5, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that all public parking, excluding multi-level terminals, will be free of charge from Ramzan 29 corresponding to Monday, April 8, to Shawaal 3. Tariffs will resume on Shawwal 4.

The free parking policy’s validity depends on the crescent moon sighting.

If the moon is spotted on Monday, April 8, marking the last day of Ramzan, Eid Al-Fitr will commence on Tuesday, April 9, extending the free parking period until Shawaal 3, on April 11.

If the moon is not sighted, the Eid Al-Fitr begins on Wednesday, April 10 and free public parking will end on Shawaal 3, April 12.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, director-general of Sharjah City Municipality on Thursday, April 4, announced free public parking on the first, second, and third day of Eid Al-Fitr.

Parking zones marked with blue signboards will continue to charge on Fridays and public holidays.

Al Taniji stated that Public Parking Department inspection teams will continue to monitor violations, including parking multiple spaces, parking behind vehicles, obstructing traffic, and other wrong practices.

Working hours in Dubai

The RTA also announced working hours for all its services during the holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.

Customer happiness centres

During the Eid holidays, all customer happiness centres will be closed, but smart customer centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf, and the RTA head office will remain operational 24/7.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro will operate from 5 am to 1 am on Saturday, April 6, from 8 am to 1 am on Sunday, April 7, from 5 am to 1 am from Monday to Saturday, April 8-13 and 8 am to 12 midnight on Sunday, April 14.

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6 am – 1 am, and Sunday: 9 am to 1 am (next day).

Dubai Bus

Dubai Bus and intercity buses will adjust operating hours during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, with revised metro and marine transport timings available on the RTA app.