Watch: Dubai mobile number ‘058-7777777’ auctioned for Rs 7 cr

Dubai: A unique mobile number ‘058-7777777’ was sold for a record Dirham 3.2 million (Rs 7,26,97,684) at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction in Dubai.
Bidding for this number started with Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,71,400) and then it quickly reached Dirham 3 million within seconds.
Bidders also competed for 7-digit numbers, including another unique number 054-5555555, which was acquired for Dirham 2.875 million (Rs 6,53,02,974).
The auction on Sunday, March 24, showcased 21 exclusive mobile numbers from telecom companies du and Etisalat and 10 fancy car number plates.
The auction generated over Dirham 38.095 million (Rs 86,53,10,044), with Dh29 million from exclusive car number plates, while Etisalat’s and du’s special numbers reached Dirham 4.135 (Rs 9,39,24,640) and Dirham 4.935 million (Rs 11,20,96,275), respectively.
All proceeds from the auction will go to the Dirham one billion Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sale topper for mobile number
- 058-7777777 – Dirham 3.2 million (Rs 7,26,87,892)
- 054-5555555 – Dirham 2.875 million (Rs 6,53,05,528)
- 058-7777778 – Dirham 305,000 (Rs 69,28,064)
- 058-7777770 – Dirham 290,000 (Rs 65,87,340)
- 056-9111111 – Dirham 285,000 (Rs 64,73,804)
Some of the car number plates sold for
- V39 – Dirham 4 million (Rs 9,08,59,538)
- P42 – Dirham 3.225 million (Rs 7,32,55,503)
- O51 – Dirham 3 million (Rs 6,81,44,653)
- Q49 – Dirham 3 million (Rs 6,81,44,653)
- U53 – Dirham 2.8 million (Rs 6,36,01,677)
In 2023, the highest bid for a car number plate P7 in Dubai was sold for Dirham 55 million (Rs 1,24,93,13,413) after intense bidding among participants.