Dubai Crown Prince announces golden visa for imams, muezzins

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday, April 3, announced a decision granting golden residency to a number of imams, preachers and religious researchers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The decision comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The golden visas will be awarded to those who have completed 20 years of service in Dubai.

In addition to the golden visas, recipients will be given a cash reward on Eid as a token of appreciation of their efforts in promoting religion, safeguarding public morals, and helping spread the values ​​of tolerance that characterise the UAE, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

حمدان بن محمد يأمر بمنح الإقامة الذهبية لأئمة المساجد والخطباء والمؤذنين والوعاظ والمفتين والباحثين الدينيين، ممن أكملوا 20 عاماً على رأس عملهم في #دبي، إضافة إلى صرف مكرمة مالية لهم بمناسبة عيد الفطر السعيد، وذلك جرياً على العادة السنوية لسموه تقديراً منه لجهودهم ودورهم المجتمعي… pic.twitter.com/D2Sj6ujCcT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 3, 2024

On March 23, Sheikh Hamdan ordered salary increases for imams (prayer leaders) and muezzins (callers to prayer) in Dubai. The increase will apply to those serving in mosques operating under Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.