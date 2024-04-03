Dubai Crown Prince announces golden visa for imams, muezzins

They will also be given a cash reward in appreciation of their efforts in helping spread the values ​​of tolerance.

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 3rd April 2024 11:20 pm IST
Crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council,Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday, April 3, announced a decision granting golden residency to a number of imams, preachers and religious researchers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The decision comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The golden visas will be awarded to those who have completed 20 years of service in Dubai.

In addition to the golden visas, recipients will be given a cash reward on Eid as a token of appreciation of their efforts in promoting religion, safeguarding public morals, and helping spread the values ​​of tolerance that characterise the UAE, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

On March 23, Sheikh Hamdan ordered salary increases for imams (prayer leaders) and muezzins (callers to prayer) in Dubai. The increase will apply to those serving in mosques operating under Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

