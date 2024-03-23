Dubai Crown Prince orders salary increase for imams, muezzins

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, on Saturday, March 23, ordered salary increases for imams (prayer leaders) and muezzins (callers to prayer).

This will apply to those serving in mosques operating under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This comes in recognition of their contribution to advancing the message of humanitarianism, service to the community, and social values.

The gesture reflects the leaders’ commitment to empowering mosque Imams in promoting the inclusive message of Islam and fostering ethical and positive social attitudes.

The move also recognises the dedication of the preachers in overseeing religious affairs and upholding constructive societal principles.

On March 18, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan granted a 50 percent monthly financial allowance to all mosque staff, including imams and muezzins, under the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.