UAE: Yas Island visitors can now use ChatGPT to plan their trip

Abu Dhabi: Visitors to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi can now receive personalized directions and information about the latest offers through ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence assistant.

The new service is offered by Miral Manufacturing Company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and Microsoft International Technology Company, to enhance customer satisfaction.

The service uses ChatGPT with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service to provide visitors to Yas Island theme parks experiences with personalized guidance and information.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Miral Group CEO, said in a press release, “We champion innovation at every step and believe that digital transformation is the key to creating more compelling and personalised visitor propositions.”

“Our collaboration with Microsoft is a testament to our relentless pursuit of delivering unique and memorable experiences to guests of all ages and nationalities, further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure,” he added.

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-training Transformer) is software that enables chatbots or virtual assistants to answer questions and provide information in natural conversational language.

The recent collaboration highlights the growing importance of integrating ChatGPT, artificial intelligence and machine learning across multiple industries to further enhance customer experience.

The facility can be accessed by visiting the official website.