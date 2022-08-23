UAPA-accused Pandu Narote in near-death situation in Nagpur jail

Hyderabad: Pandu Narote, an activist who was a co-accused of Delhi University professor GN Saibaba is reportedly in a life and death situation in Nagpur Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on ventilator down with a serious condition, presumed to be either a serious infection or influenza.

No official confirmation has been given to his lawyer by either the doctors or the jail authorities. He is on a ventilator, unable to speak. The jail authorities did not contact the lawyer or inform Pandu’s family members regarding his serious condition. We do not know what disease this is, nor do we know when it started.

The lawyer got the information from secondary sources and demanded more details from the Jail authorities, who then told him he was admitted in ICU on 20th August. He went to the Government hospital today to meet Pandu, who was in a terrible state, unable to speak. No other details are being provided by the jail authorities even after multiple requests have been put forth by the lawyer.

Delhi University professor GN Saibaba was arrested in 2017 along with Pandu Narote, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Mahesh Tirkey and Vijay Tirkey. They were jailed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly dealing with conspiracy, being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation and offences relating to support given to a terrorist organization.