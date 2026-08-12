Uber’s footprint grows to 225 with 100 new Indian cities

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber has said it is entering 100 new cities in India, beginning with its bike taxi service, taking its total footprint to 225 cities across the country.

The move spans 18 states and one Union Territory, extending from Jammu in the north to Tirunelveli in the south and Silchar in the east to Jamnagar in the west, Uber said on Tuesday, August 11.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, welcomed the expansion, noting that it aligns with the government’s efforts to unlock economic opportunities in smaller cities.

“The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 provide states with a clear path to embrace bike taxis and other new mobility solutions and I urge states to adopt the Guidelines and enable affordable first- and last-mile connectivity for their citizens while boosting livelihood creation at scale,” Gadkari was quoted as saying in a statement.

Uber, which entered the Indian market in 2013, currently operates a multimodal platform including bikes, autos, cars, and intercity services. According to the company, the platform currently enables more than 2 million Indians to earn an income.