UCC in MP will protect rights of all citizens: CM

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday, July 23, said the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would safeguard the rights of citizens from all sections of society, a statement coming two days after the state legislative assembly passed the legislation.

Uniform laws will apply to people belonging to all religions, he said.

The assembly passed the Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026 by voice vote on July 21 amid noisy protests by opposition Congress.

People from different communities felicitated Yadav in Indore over the passage of the bill.

Also Read MP govt tables UCC Bill amid Congress uproar over CM land deal

Talking to reporters on the occasion, the CM said the state government had reached out to more than 3.5 crore people over nearly two months during consultations on the UCC and received over 10 lakh suggestions.

He said Madhya Pradesh had joined a select group of states where the rights of citizens from all sections could be protected under a common legal framework following the passage of the bill.

Yadav said the proposed UCC covered matters related to marriage, divorce and inheritance.

“Uniform laws will apply to people of all religions, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians, through the Uniform Civil Code,” he said.

The CM later inaugurated one arm of the newly-built double-decker overbridge at Lav Kush Square on the Indore-Ujjain Road.