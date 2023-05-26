‘UCC will protect all, those who have doubts…’: RSS leader

Aurangabad: A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will protect, respect, and accept all, and those who have doubts over it should not lose their cool, senior Rashtriya Swayamseavak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said on Friday.

He was talking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad before participating in a daylong symposium on UCC organised by Manikchand Pahade Law College in the city.

UCC bats for one law for India that would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

“A Uniform Civil Code will accept, respect and protect all. Those who have doubts over it should not lose their cool. Instead, they should try to understand everybody. There are so many religions in the country and all will get respect out of it (UCC),” said the RSS leader.

Those resorting to scaremongering over UCC should not take the country on the wrong path and make people fight among themselves, he said.

“Development of a country is based on brotherhood. If anyone has a problem with the word Uniform’, then words like national’ and common’ can be suggested,” he said.

He didn’t say when such a law would come into existence. “An exercise for the same has started and there is no time frame for that. People from different religions and intellectuals have come together to understand the issue,” he said.

Tasneem Patel, another speaker at the symposium, said, “The issue of bringing a Uniform Civil Code has been going on for 76 years. The matter has not come up recently. Many people try to instil fear over the issue. Therefore, one needs to remain alert.”

Speaker Dr KM Baharul Islam said suggestions from all communities should be invited first. “A committee should be formed to address the issues of every community in the country. A draft should then be prepared,” said Islam.