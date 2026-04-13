Uda du kya: Video shared on Facebook targets woman in burqa

A burqa-clad woman unknowingly became the latest target of online harassment after a right-wing woman shared a video of her online, asking her followers, “Uda du kya,” implying whether she should kill her.

The Muslim woman was filmed without her knowledge by Muskan Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The video, with the overlay text reading “Uda du kya,” a laughing face emoji and “Jai Shri Ram,” raised concerns of a growing Islamophobic rhetoric against Muslims has been normalised in India.

Singh posted the clips on her personal Facebook that had, and not subtly, a communal subtext. She pointedly looked towards the woman in a burqa and niqab while a song titled “Bachana sakega security mein rahke” played in the background.

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Reclaimed by men associated with right-wing Hindutva groups, the song is often used in provocative videos against Muslims to garner views and likes on social media.

“Dunya ke raja hai hum. Bachna sakega security mein rahke. Yaad rakhiye re me tennu marunga kehke. Uss din hi aaunga, jis din ki boli chowk tere ghar pe bhat kaunga goli. Tere ghar kud me saare marunga goli. Badmashi khatam,” the song lyrics Singh used in the video played.

“I am the king of the world. You cannot be saved even with security while being in security. Remember that I will kill you. I will come only on that day when the words reach your house, when I will fire bullets. I will shoot whoever is at your house. End the mischief.”

In another clip, the overlay text read, “Have you noticed anything, Jai Bhavani,” while the woman in burqa sits behind her, unaware of Singh’s actions.