Udaipur Murder: NIA says no terror bodies involved, ATS contests

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd July 2022 2:23 pm IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has contested the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) claim that terrorist organisations had no role in the hacking of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Raising questions about NIA’s claims, the state agency late on friday night, called it a premature statement as the investigation is still at a preliminary stage.

Notably, the state government suspended Udaipur Additional SP Ashok Kumar Meena on Friday evening. Earlier, SHO and SI were also suspended.

Meanwhile, the ATS sources said that the accused were in contact with two Pakistani nationals. The accused also shared the video of the crime in a few WhatsApp groups in Pakistan with a caption “Order which was received has been fulfilled”.

Earlier on Friday, CCTV footage of this incident surfaced in which accused Ghouse Mohammad and Riyaz Jabbar were seen escaping on a bike. The registration number of this bike is “2611” which is being linked to the terror attacks in Mumbai.

The footage clearly shows that there was a stir in the market after the murder. Shops were closed immediately.

