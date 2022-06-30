Udaipur murder: Thousands took part in rally against murder of Kanhaiya Lal

Udaipur: Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

The ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj’ rally was called by Hindu organisations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with the permission of the district administration.

At least three more people have been arrested in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.



Moreover, in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, a Hindu organisation took out a rally protest to get justice for Kanhaiyalal. #Udaipur #UdaipurHorror #UdaipurProtests pic.twitter.com/xTRrtsD4mP — Anjali Choudhury (@AnjaliC16408461) June 29, 2022

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh M N, who is camping in the city, said permission was given for the rally and curfew was relaxed on the route of the march.

Though it was called a silent march, slogans in support of the Hindu religion were raised by some members.

Some people were also seen carrying saffron flags.

The tailor was attacked Tuesday afternoon by two men who posted a video of the brutal attack with a cleaver on social media and claimed that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

The Centre and the state government have termed the Udaipur murder as a terror incident.

The Union Home Ministry has directed the NIA to take over the investigation. “The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated, it had said.

The autopsy report showed 26 injury marks, including those caused by a sharp-edged weapon, on the tailor’s body, police sources had said.

Curfew remained clamped in the city and heavy deployment of police has been made.

Two Additional Director Generals, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation.

