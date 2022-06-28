Uddhav Thackeray has lost majority, must face floor test: BJP To Maha Governor

Mumbai: After waiting in the wings in the over week-long political drama sparked off by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde’s rebellion, BJP on Tuesday swung into action, with party leader Devendra Fadnavis meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in the night.

Fadnavis, who met top BJP leaders in Delhi earlier in the day, reached Raj Bhavan around 10 pm and met Koshyari.

“We’ve given a letter to Maharashtra Gov & told him that the 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don’t want to be with NCP, the Congress government. It shows that the MVA government has lost the majority. We’ve requested the governor to direct the chief minister to immediately prove his majority through the floor test,” he said speaking to reports after the meeting.

