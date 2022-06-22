Uddhav’s meet with MLAs invalid: Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday tweeted that the meeting to be held on Wednesday evening by Maharasthra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is invalid.

The rebel camp as a response to the ultimatum appointed MLA Bharat Gogavale as the chief representative of the Shiv Sena legislature in the state assembly.

“Shiv Sena MLA Shri Bharat Gogavale has been appointed as the Chief Representative of Shiv Sena Legislature. The reason is that the orders issued by Mr. Sunil Prabhu regarding today’s meeting of MLAs are legally invalid,” he tweeted in Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.

शिवसेना विधिमंडळ मुख्य प्रतोद पदी शिवसेना आमदार श्री.भरत गोगावले यांची नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. सबब, श्री.सुनील प्रभू यांनी आजच्या आमदारांच्या बैठकीबद्दल काढलेले आदेश कायदेशीरदृष्ट्या अवैध आहेत. — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 22, 2022

The Shiv Sena called all MLAs to a meeting at Varsha, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence, in a letter issued via WhatsApp, email, and SMS. The meeting will likely be presided over by Thackeray through video conference as he has Covid.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

A chartered flight carrying Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, reached Assam’s Guwahati city early Wednesday.