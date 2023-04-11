No history of anyone from north winning in TN: Udayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin took a dig at the BJP on Tuesday saying no politician from the north had managed to win in the State as the DMK team was very strong on its home turf.

There was no history of those from the north winning in Tamil Nadu because of the “speciality of the State and its people”, he said. “Even now some are thinking of winning in Tamil Nadu and are making attempts in that direction. Their game may work in any other State but not in Tamil Nadu where the DMK is a very strong force,” Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, said.

Winding up the debate on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said the DMK as a team had been nurtured to play well by its “coaches” such as the rationalist Periyar Ramasamy, late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and party leader K Anbazhagan.

“They taught us how to be united and play as a team and also when to be defensive. Our Chief Minister M K Stalin hit the ball for six, twice, in making the Governor give his assent to the online gambling ban bill and also in making the Centre withdraw auctioning of the lignite reserves in the State,” Udhayanidhi, who was elevated as a minister in December last year, said.

Turning towards the AIADMK, the minister referred to its legislator S P Velumani earlier requesting for tickets for MLAs to watch the IPL match, and asked him to approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, who is the secretary of Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

“AIADMK whip (Velumani) has sought tickets to watch the IPL at Chepauk. But no IPL match took place in the last four years. Recently, I had arranged tickets at my own expense for 150 enthusiasts to watch cricket at the stadium,” Udhayanidhi said and added that IPL was being organised by BCCI which is headed by Jay Shah.

“He will listen to you. You can get 5 tickets for each MLA and we are prepared to pay for it,” the minister said.

The minister then went on to make a slew of announcements in the Assembly pertaining to his Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio.

In his maiden reply to the discussion, he said a new Tamil Nadu Sports Policy would be unveiled for the overall development of sports in the State and steps would be taken to set up Tamil Nadu’s first Olympic Water Sports Academy in Ramanathapuram district.

Apart from establishing a 6-trap range shooting academy for trap and skeet in the State, the government would set up Namma Ooru Vilayattu Thidal (our playgrounds) in all panchayats in association with the rural development and school education departments, to create awareness among youth on sports.

The Arignar Anna Marathon will be organised annually in all districts. About Rs 150 lakh will be allocated to conduct the World Cup Squash Championship this year and another Rs 258 lakh would be provided to hold the World Surfing League at Mahabalipuram.

Establishing para sports arena, besides the Tamil Nadu Centre for Sports Science at a cost of Rs 300 lakh, and setting up of open and indoor stadiums at a cost of Rs 90 crore in the six newly created districts were among the other important announcements made by the minister.